Israel Adesanya likely to return at UFC 300? Exploring the possibility

Israel Adesanya recently hinted that his highly-anticipated return to the octagon might be just a few months away, rather than years.

The former two-time UFC middleweight champion, currently on a self-imposed break after losing his title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last September, has previously suggested that his return to the octagon may be delayed until 2027.

However, in a recent interview, Adesanya dispelled this notion by admitting to some exaggeration and hinted at an earlier comeback date. Speculation surrounds the possibility of his return coinciding with the milestone event, UFC 300, scheduled for April 13.

With just under three months remaining until the historic pay-per-view extravaganza, and with no official announcement regarding the main or co-main event, it seems highly plausible to feature 'The Last Stylebender' prominently on the marquee fight card. This proposition becomes more compelling when you consider Adesanya's status as one of the sport's biggest individuals.

Adesanya's potential inclusion on the UFC 300 fight card could undeniably attract a substantial audience. However, the enigma surrounding who he might face in the octagon upon his return in 2024 adds an intriguing layer of uncertainty to the equation.

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have risen to the occasion. 'Borz' shared a mysterious Instagram post last month, showcasing an image from his victory over Kamaru Usman in the first slide and an image of Adesanya in the second slide.

However, if the 34-year-old Kiwi is indeed contemplating a comeback, a trilogy bout with the reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira could also stand out as a reasonable option for the headline fight at UFC 300. Especially considering that 'Poatan' has already conveyed his willingness to compete on April 13.

The timing and prospective opponent for Adesanya's return remain shrouded in uncertainty, as only time will unveil when he chooses to stage his comeback and who he'll face.

Daniel Cormier identifies one fight that will drive Israel Adesanya to comeback

After years of facing the top contenders in the middleweight division, Israel Adesanya has undoubtedly demonstrated his prowess, leaving little to prove. Sustaining the motivation to consistently compete at the highest level might now pose a considerable challenge for 'The Last Stylebender.'

However, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier discussed a particular fight that could serve as motivation for Adesanya's comeback.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'DC' said:

"If you're the UFC, I say you save that fight. You save Adesanya [vs.] du Plessis at all costs. Because, I believe that's one that will motivate Israel Adesanya because if you want to know my thoughts, Adesanya did not seem motivated for Sean Strickland."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (12:00):