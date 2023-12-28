Israel Adesanya shares decisive statement on rumor that he will face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 300

Rumors of a bout between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev, which began circling last week, caused much excitement amongst fans.

'The Last Stylebender' is yet to confirm his return date, after announcing he would be taking a hiatus from fighting following his upset defeat to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September.

But Chimaev's recent Instagram post, which included an image of Adesanya, led to many fans thinking that the pair could be headed for a collision course in the octagon.

However, Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on the rumors that he would be facing 'Borz' at UFC 300. 'The Last Stylebender' took to Instagram and posted a recent exchange with his manager, Tim Simpson, writing this:

"Lol where are they getting this bulls**t from?!"

Adesanya also wrote this:

"Y'all believe anything. Gullinle gobblers"

Screenshot of Adesanya's recent Instagram story

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya, not Conor McGregor, could headline UFC 300

There is speculation that Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return will take place at UFC 300, the promotion's biggest-ever card. The massive pay-per-view card is set for April, and despite McGregor's coach stating that 'The Notorious' will not appear on the card, many don't agree.

Even the Irishman's manager has said that they are working towards getting McGregor on UFC 300.

But Chael Sonnen recently suggested that Israel Adesanya, and not McGregor, will feature in the main event for the card.

'The American Gangster' noted that the likelihood of McGregor fighting for a title was slim, meaning that he would not feature in the main event of the card, given that UFC 300 will certainly host atleast one championship fight.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen said:

"To have Conor McGregor back and not use him, when he's your biggest star, would be hard to bet on. However, I do think we will have a title fight in the main event. And McGregor doesn't have a title. So now if you put Conor on the card, you're putting your biggest star not in the headliner. Woah, you just demoted your top guy."

He continued:

"I think that eliminates Conor. I believe that the big rush on getting [Du Plessis] and Strickland together is because, either Israel Adesanya is coming back... And I do think Adesanya, particularly against Du Plessis, but Adesanya in a rematch with Sean as well, would be very main event worthy."

Watch the video below from 3:10: