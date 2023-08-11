BREAKING: Two fighters miss weight at UFC Vegas 78 weigh-ins

The UFC Vegas 78 weigh-ins took place and didn't go according to plan for two fighters, who missed weight by a wide margin.

Josh Fremd weighed in at 189lbs for his middleweight clash with Jamie Pickett, which is scheduled to kick-off the main card on ESPN. As a result of missing weight by 3lbs for the non-title bout, he will be see a percentage of his purse to go Pickett.

There was more bad luck for the middleweights as Tafon Nchukwi also missed by a large margin for his bout with A.J. Dobson. He weighed in at 189.5lbs and even shaved his head in an attempt to make the 186lb non-title middleweight limit to no avail. There is already pressure on him heading into the fight as he is currently on a two-fight losing skid and the return to middleweight was viewed as a fresh start.

Fans chimed in online and suggested that the promotion make adjustments to the card and book Fremd vs. Nchukwi and Pickett vs. Dobson instead, but that sentiment didn't appear to be shared by the promotion. According to MMA reporter Alex Behunin, both middleweight bouts will still go ahead as catchweight bouts despite the fighters missing weight at the UFC Vegas 78 weigh-ins.

He wrote:

"Nchukwi vs. Dobson & Fremd vs. Pickett are good to go, per the UFC #UFCVegas78"

@AlexBehunin tweet

It will be interesting to see whether the weight discrepancies after their failed UFC Vegas 78 weigh-ins will have a noticeable impact on Tafon Nchukwi and Josh Fremd's respective performance tomorrow night.