Breaking: UFC card this weekend loses fight, no new opponent booked yet

Bad news has struck UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon, the promotion's upcoming event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 29 at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Mike Heck from MMA Fighting has reported that the lightweight fight between Pete Rodriguez and Natan Levy has been scrapped from the Saturday event. Going by Heck's tweet, it appears that the withdrawal has come from Rodriguez's side but no reason has been provided for the same.

It is unclear whether Levy will get another opponent as a short-notice replacement or if the fight will be re-scheduled for a future event.

"Per multiple sources, Pete Rodriguez has been scratched from his scheduled bout with Natan Levy at UFC Vegas 72. No reason given, and no word if Levy will receive a short notice replacement, or if the bout will be rescheduled to a later date."

Levy has been competing as a professional MMA fighter for five years and currently holds an MMA record of 8-1. After winning the first five fights of his MMA career, 'Lethal' made an appearance at Dana White's Contender Series in November 2020 and defeated Shaheen Santana via an arm-triangle choke in the third round.

The victory earned Levy a UFC contract and the 30-year-old made his promotional debut a year later in November 2021. Unfortunately, the debut did not go well for Levy as he was defeated by Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision.

But 'Lethal' bounced back with two back-to-back wins against Mike Breeden and Genaro Valdez. Levy was probably looking to continue his winning streak this coming Saturday but the 30-year-old might have to wait some time for his next octagon appearance.

UFC Fight Night 223 will be headlined by a thrilling bantamweight clash

An exciting bantamweight clash between rising contenders Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will serve as the main event for UFC Fight Night 223.

Yadong is 3-1 in his last four fights. In his last outing, he suffered a loss to Cory Sandhagen in September 2022. Simon, on the other hand, is riding an impressive five-fight win streak in the promotion. So, on April 29, 'The Kung Fu Kid' will look to bounce back from his loss, whereas Simon will attempt to extend his winning streak and move one step closer to a title shot.

A middleweight clash between Caio Borralho and Michał Oleksiejczuk will serve as the co-main event that night. Other notable fighters that will compete on the card include Rodolfo Vieira, Polyana Viana, Julian Erosa, and Brian Kelleher.

