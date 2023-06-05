Breaking: UFC fighter Tai Tuivasa signs with Tim Simpson to join Israel Adesanya and others in his management firm

It appears as though UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has officially joined another management firm.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi tweeted that the Tuivasa has signed on with Tim Simpson and will be joining his management firm Chosen Few. The management firm has a star studded roster of clients, which includes Jack Della Maddalena, Casey O'Neill, and reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Raimondi shared a photo of the press release announcing that the heavyweight has joined Chosen Few as well as a statement from Simpson. He mentioned that he is happy to have him join his management firm, writing:

"After having a great and personal relationship and a lot of respect for Tai for many years, it's an honor to join his team."

Simpson also brought up that 'Bam Bam' is a very popular UFC fighter that has proven that he is among the top heavyweights in the promotion. He also mentioned that he believes he can be a future heavyweight champion, writing:

"Tai has proven he can perform at the elite level of the UFC's heavyweight division, and has the athletic ability to be a world champion. It goes without saying that he is one of the most beloved fighters in the world by the fans, and we are excited to add value to all areas of his career."

It will be interesting to see what opportunities will be created for Tuivasa now that he has joined Chosen Few.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has signed with Tim Simpson's Chosen Advisory for full MMA representation, per a release UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has signed with Tim Simpson's Chosen Advisory for full MMA representation, per a release https://t.co/kxvP14GZOR

Tai Tuivasa has earned 5 post-fight bonuses

Tai Tuivasa's fighting style, personality, and performances have led to him becoming a fan favorite in the UFC and earning a number of post-fight bonuses.

He made his promotion debut against Rashad Coulter in 2017, where he immediately made a statement by earning a knockout win via flying-knee. The win earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

'Bam Bam's most impressive stretch of performances came between 2021-2022 as he earned 4 consecutive post-fight bonuses. He earned three straight Performance of the Night bonuses for his knockout wins over Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and former title challenger Derrick Lewis. He then followed that up with a Fight of the Night bonus following his loss to Ciryl Gane.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ



Somebody pass that man a shoe, STAT!



Tai Tuivasa beats Derrick Lewis in the battle of the big boys.



A huge moment in Bam Bam's career!



#UFC271 HUUUUUUGEEEE!!Somebody pass that man a shoe, STAT!Tai Tuivasa beats Derrick Lewis in the battle of the big boys.A huge moment in Bam Bam's career! HUUUUUUGEEEE!!Somebody pass that man a shoe, STAT! 🍻Tai Tuivasa beats Derrick Lewis in the battle of the big boys.A huge moment in Bam Bam's career! #UFC271 https://t.co/kkG32FhDgz

