BREAKING: UFC middleweight bout between ranked fighters being targeted for UFC 289

It appears as though a middleweight bout between ranked fighters is being targeted for UFC 289 on June 10.

According to MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, a bout between Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov is being targeted for the event. This is a quick turnaround for Curtis as he most recently competed at UFC 287, where he lost an entertaining unanimous decision to former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum.

Mike Heck @MikeHeck_JR A middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov is being targeted for UFC 289 in June, per multiple sources. Verbal agreements are in place for the matchup. Story coming to @MMAFighting A middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov is being targeted for UFC 289 in June, per multiple sources. Verbal agreements are in place for the matchup. Story coming to @MMAFighting.

'Action Man' was vocal about his loss to Gastelum being controversial, so he will be looking to bounce back and could have a great opportunity to move up the rankings. He is currently ranked No.15, while Imavov is ranked No.12.

'Russian Sniper' is also looking to bounce back from a uninimous decision loss as he most recently fought Sean Strickland in a light heavyweight after the No.7 ranked middleweight stepped in on short notice. The loss snapped his impressive three-fight winning streak that included TKO wins over Ian Heinsich and Edmen Shahbazyan, and a unanimous decision win over Jaoquin Buckley.

It will be interesting to see which fighter will bounce back from their loss and whether the quick turnaround will affect Curtis' performance.

Belal Muhammad says Gilbert Burns fight is the plan for UFC 288

There could be another bout between ranked fighters added to the event as it appears as though Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns is also being targeted for May 6.

During his appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Muhammad revealed that the promotion is looking to add the bout as the co-main event. He mentioned that he is ready to fight and hopes that the bout will be a welterweight title eliminator, saying:

"If I'm healthy, I wanna be able to fight, I'm ready to go at all moments. I don't think Gilbert's [Burns] really taken any damage in that [Jorge] Masvidal fight. It was more so him just him pushing the pace and taking Masvidal down, so I'm pretty sure he's healthy." [53:26 - 53:40]

Burns competed at UFC 287, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal, so it will be interesting to see how he performs following a quick turnaround as well.

Poll : 0 votes