Breaking: UFC releases notable fighters from its roster including Makwan Amirkhani, Trevin Jones and more

The UFC has released some of the fighters from its roster including Finnish martial artist Makwan Amirkhani and Trevin Jones.

The organization often releases fighters that suffer multiple losses in a row. However, there has been criticism towards the organization for their inconsistency when it comes to cutting fighters from the roster. Because, some fighters get released after just one fight while some get released after multiple losses. The most recent cut in the roster according to MMA Mania via UFC Roster Watch were:

"UFC has purged some of its roster: Makwan Amirkhani, Danaa Batgerel, Tony Gravely, Trevin Jones, Omar Morales, and Mounir Lazzez are no longer under contract."

According to UFC Roster Watch, the organization has cut ties with these fighters. The most prominent name on the list being Makwan Amirkhani. The Finnish fighter had an impressive start in the organization, raking in a number of wins. However, in his last six fights, he has won just once and lost five times. This inconsistency could be the reason he got cut.

Mongolian fighter Danaa Batgerel also suffered the same fate after losing three consecutive bouts. Trevin Jones, who most recently fought Cody Garbrandt, recorded his fourth loss in a row.

Ariel Helwani criticizes the scoring and judges in the UFC amidst recent controversies

Ariel Helwani has spoken his mind on the recent controversies regarding scoring and officiating in the UFC. The number of 'robberies' via decision seems to be increasing with every event. The most recent being Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi where the majority of fight fans believe Kara-France was 'robbed'. Here's what Helwani had to say:

"When you're choosing to do something that has a huge impact on people's lives and there's so much at stake for so many different people, we need some transparency. Again, I'm not going to sit here and cry after every single event and be like 'oh they screwed this one up'. But when there's these big fights with so much at stake, main event, and it just leaves a sour taste in your mouth."

Take a look at a clip from The MMA Hour:

Ariel Helwani calls for a transparent scoring system where the judges are accountable for the scores. They should have explanations for why they judged the fight the way they did. This way they can explain the score to the fans who may think otherwise.

