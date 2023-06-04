Israel Adesanya witnessed his teammate and friend Kai Kara-France lose a controversial decision, thanks to the judges, in the main event of UFC Vegas 74 last night.

Kara-France took on No.7 ranked flyweight contender Amir Albazi in the card's headliner, and the bout was competitive for all five rounds. However, many who watched the bout believe it was clear that 'Don't Blink' won at least three of the five rounds.

Israel Adesanya took to Twitter to share his displeasure with the judges' scorecards for the main event. 'The Last Stylebender' also suggested that judges should be interviewed after fights in order to be "held accountable" for their questionable decisions. Prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has voiced his support Adesanya's statement, and said this:

"Been saying this for years. Everyone in this sport has to face the music - except the ones with the most power. Insane. Only in combat sports do the officials get to escape with no accountability. Just explain your thought process. Let’s start there."

The controversy surrounding judges in the UFC has grown over recent years, and it appears that fighters - particularly Israel Adesanya - have grown tired of the lack of consistency.

It seems that almost every UFC card is now being tainted by controversy surrounding a judges' decision. None are more egregious than Joel Ojeda's decision during the Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC San Antonio in March.

The pair of bantamweight contenders did battle in the main event of the card, with Sandhagen dominating the majority of the fight. Many believed that 'The Sandman' had won the fight 4-1 or 5-0, but Ojeda mysteriously awarded Vera the fight 3-2.

Several weeks after the bout, Sandhagen appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and shared his theory as to why Ojeda may have given Vera the decision.

Jared Cannonier will be "ready" for a possible second fight with Israel Adesanya

Jared Cannonier is set to take on Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC on ESPN 47 in two weeks time. 'The Killa Gorilla' appears confident heading into the bout, and plans on making a statement against a notoriously tough opponent in Vettori.

Cannonier was recently interviewed by MMA journalist James Lynch, where the pair discussed the possibility of facing Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 later this year. The pair have already faced off once before, with 'The Last Stylebender' winning via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 276.

Cannonier said this:

"I'm getting ready...I will definitely be ready to fight in Sydney. My passport is up to date, my bags will be packed, and the way I plan on performing, I'm definitely gonna be ready to step in and make it happen."

