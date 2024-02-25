BREAKING: UFC's second-ever Noche card is now UFC 306 - Here's the date, venue, and everything we know so far

This year, UFC 306 will serve as the world's premier MMA promotion's second-ever Noche event. The fight card is also the first UFC event announced to be held at the famed 'Las Vegas Sphere'.

During the UFC Mexico City broadcast this evening it was announced that UFC 306 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, coinciding with the Mexican Independence Week celebrations.

Dana White has long been hinting at the UFC making a blockbuster fight card at The Sphere. However, few fans would've expected the UFC CEO to deliver on his promise so soon.

According to a report by ArchDaily, The one-of-a-kind arena can host a standing capacity of up to 20,000 and provides seating for up to 18,600. Furthermore, the inside arch of the Sphere that wraps around the spectators is fitted with a 16k LED screen.

Since the Noche event is a numbered event this time around, unlike the first time, the fight card will be a pay-per-view. Hence, fans in the US would need to order the pay-per-view on ESPN+ to catch the event live. The event will also be streamed globally on UFC Fight Pass.

The last Noche event was headlined by the women's flyweight title rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, and the card had a wealth of Mexican talent on display.

While no fights have yet been made official for the fight card, it would be fair to assume a similar setting to last time, with one of UFC's biggest Mexican stars headlining the event.

Many of the fighters taking part in this weekend's UFC Mexico City fight card would also be hoping to make a quick turnaround to step up at UFC 306.

Since news of the event broke, many fans have already started clamoring for women's flyweight champion Grasso to headline the fight card.

