Who won the UFC fight last night (September 16, 2023)?

Noche UFC, a spectacular card designed to honor the spirit of Mexican independence, proved to be an exciting event that exceeded the expectations of fight enthusiasts.

The highlight of the evening was the main event featuring a thrilling five-round showdown between the reigning champion, Alexa Grasso, and the challenger, Valentina Shevchenko. This epic battle showcased the extraordinary talent residing at the pinnacle of the women's flyweight division.

Shevchenko started the fight with a grappling-intensive approach, seemingly securing the first round. However, Grasso masterfully adapted to her opponent's strategy, countering with a devastating right hand in the second round that sent Shevchenko crashing to the canvas, electrifying the crowd.

Throughout the grueling five-round contest, both fighters engaged in intense grappling exchanges and relentlessly pursued various submission attempts. Ultimately, the judges' scorecards reflected the competitive nature of the fight, resulting in a split draw. This verdict allowed Grasso to retain the women's flyweight championship.

In the co-main event of Noche UFC, Jack Della Maddalena and Kevin Holland showcased their skills in a closely contested battle, with the Australian welterweight's efficient approach contrasting Holland's high-volume approach. After 15 minutes of relentless action, the judges' split decision verdict favored Della Maddalena, extending his remarkable winning streak to six in the UFC and an impressive 16 consecutive wins overall.

Meanwhile, in another featured bout on the main card of Noche UFC, Raul Rosas Jr. electrified the T-Mobile Arena, securing a first-round victory over Terrance Mitchell in a thrilling bantamweight clash. Both fighters traded blows aggressively, but Rosas Jr.'s left hand brought Mitchell down, leading to a relentless ground-and-pound finish.

In another exciting clash on the main card, Daniel Zellhuber faced adversity but secured his first UFC stoppage win. During one sequence in which his opponent Christos Giagos attempted a takedown, Zellhuber countered with an anaconda choke, securing a submission victory. At just 24, Zellhuber boasts back-to-back wins and a 14-1 career record, proving him as a rising talent in the 155-pound division.

Noche UFC full card results

Main Card

Alexa Grasso (48-47) and Valentina Shevchenko (48-47) fight to a split draw (47-47)

Jack Della Maddalena (29-28, 29-28) defeats Kevin Holland (29-28) by split decision

Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Terrance Mitchell by TKO, round 1, 0:54

Daniel Zellhuber defeats Christos Giagos by submission, anaconda choke, round 2, 3:26

Kyle Nelson (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Fernando Padilla by unanimous decision

Prelims

Loopy Godinez defeats Elise Reed by submission, rear naked choke, round 2, 3:38

Roman Kopylov defeats Josh Fremd by TKO (body shot) at 4:44 of round 2

Edgar Chairez versus Daniel Lacerda declared a no-decision at 3:47 of round 1

Tracy Cortez (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision

Charlie Campbell defeats Alex Reyes by TKO (right hand) at 3:38 of round 1

Josefine Knutsson (30-24, 30-25, 30-27) defeats Marnic Mann by unanimous decision