Conor McGregor and rest of the UFC world sold on Raul Rosas Jr. hypetrain after 54-second comeback TKO at Noche UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. returned to winning ways in a high-octane showdown against Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC.

Both fighters started out in the orthodox stance, wasting no time in unleashing a flurry of powerful strikes. Mitchell initiated with fiery combinations, met with an equally fierce response from Rosas Jr. Early on. The young UFC bantamweight contender absorbed a powerful shot but remained unfazed as both competitors displayed a lot of aggression.

A thunderous moment unfolded within the first minute of the fight as Raul Rosas Jr. delivered a devastating overhand left that sent Mitchell crashing to the canvas. 'El Nino Problema' wasted no time, swiftly transitioning to a dominant mount position, and unleashed a barrage of punches. Mitchell, unable to defend himself effectively, found himself in a dangerous position, prompting the referee to intervene and call an end to the contest at the 0:54 mark of the first round.

Raul Rosas Jr.'s performance was nothing short of spectacular, punctuating the fight with a sensational finish. Several fighters and MMA fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the 18-year-old's victory at Noche UFC. UFC star Conor McGregor said:

"VIVA MEXICO!!!"

UFC lightweight contender Chase Hooper wrote:

"Point proven Raul."

Raul Rosas Jr. reacts to sensational first-round TKO victory over Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. came back to winning ways following his first career loss against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287. Prior to this setback, 'El Nino Problema' enjoyed an unblemished 7-0 record, including a remarkable first-round submission victory over Jay Perrin in his octagon debut.

As the first round kicked off, Rosas Jr. wasted no time, aggressively pressing the action. He expertly dodged a punch from Mitchell and retaliated with a precisely timed straight left, sending his opponent crashing to the canvas. 'El Nino Problema' followed up with a relentless ground-and-pound attack, swiftly concluding the contest in a spectacular fashion.

Reacting to the victory in the post-fight octagon interview, Rosas Jr. stated:

"I had to prove a point today. Last fight, no excuses but I knew I had to come back from that. I knew I was better than that. I disappointed my fans, my people. I hope I made you all proud today."

