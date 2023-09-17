What is Pallister W Syndrome? Medical condition Raul Rosas Jr. suffers from explained

Rising bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Pallister W Syndrome. The UFC fighter's medical condition causes unusual facial characteristics such as a wide flat nose, clefting of the upper lip and palate and wide spacing between the eyes.

The exact cause of the rare genetic disorder is known but its symptoms can also include bone deformities and speech problems.

Raul Rosas Jr. made headlines recently as the youngest fighter to ever join the UFC. After his victory over Mando Gutierrez at Dana White's Contender Series in September 2022, 'El Nino Problema' received a UFC contract at the age of just 17.

The young bantamweight made his promotional debut at UFC 282 against Jay Perrin and submitted him in the opening minutes of the fight.

Rosas Jr. then took on Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287. The night did not go well for the 18-year-old as he lost the contest via unanimous decision. The fight marked his loss as a professional MMA fighter.

'El Nino Problema' made a strong comeback at UFC Noche on September 16 as he made light work of his opponent Terrence Mitchell and beat him via TKO in less than 60 seconds into the fight.

