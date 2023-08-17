Who is Raul Rosas Jr.'s next opponent? Learn all about Terrance Mitchell's fight style, record and UFC career

Raul Rosas Jr. is now scheduled to make his octagon return at UFC Fight Night 225 on September 16. 'El Niño Problema' hasn't set foot inside the octagon since suffering a humbling loss against Christian Rodriguez, which blemished his undefeated record, against at UFC 287.

Fans will be curious to see if the 18-year-old has made any progress since his last outing, as both his striking and pacing were exposed by a more experienced foe who allowed him to completely empty his gas tank. But who will Rasos Jr. face upon his return next month in September? A fighter by the name of Terrance Mitchell.

Terrance Mitchell will be a difficult test for the youngster. He last fought at UFC 290, losing via first-round TKO to South African phenom Cameron Saaiman, another young fighter. Saaiman, however, is a few years older than Rosas Jr. at 22. Regardless, the loss does not discount Mitchell's skill-level.

'Terr-Bear' boasts an impressive record of 14 wins and three losses, and was riding the wave of a lengthy 11-fight win streak before facing Cameron Saaiman. Unfortunately, that bout was Terrance Mitchell's UFC debut, and it couldn't have gone any worse.

He'll hope for better fortune at UFC Fight Night 225, where he'll take part in his sophomore bout with the promotion. An MMA veteran with a dangerous Brazilian jiu-jitsu game, Mitchell has scored six wins via submission, but also poses a danger with his threatening ground-and-pound, with which he has TKO'd foes.

But at 33 years old, he is closer to the tail-end of his career than the beginning, and many will hope to see a win for Raul Rosas Jr. If the UFC's youngest fighter intends to maintain his prospects of a bright future in the sport.

What did Raul Rosas Jr. say about Aljamain Sterling?

When he was still an undefeated fighter, Raul Rosas Jr. was not short on confidence. In fact, he vowed to become the youngest champion in UFC history, a distinction that is applied only to Jon Jones, who first captured UFC gold at the tender age of 23.

It was around this time that 'El Niño Problema' claimed that he could defeat Aljamain Sterling due to something he learned about the reigning bantamweight titleholder during training. 'Funk Master,' however, brushed the young prospect's claims aside and urged him to humble himself.