Who is Cameron Saaiman? Undefeated fighter nicknamed 'MSP' set for UFC 290

Up-and-coming South African bantamweight contender Cameron Saaiman is scheduled to take on debutant Terrence Mitchell in a preliminary bout at the UFC 290 on July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old has already established himself as a promising talent. Saaiman's journey to the big leagues began with a stellar performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022, where he showcased his skills and secured a contract with the UFC. Since then, the former EFC bantamweight champion has left his mark inside the octagon, defeating opponents like Steven Kozlow and Mana Martinez. Saaiman will look forward to adding to his unbeaten record of 8-0 on Saturday night.

In an interview with the UFC, Cameron Saaiman shared that his coach bestowed upon him the moniker 'MSP,' representing the acronym for 'Most Savage Player'. This powerful nickname perfectly embodies Saaiman's aggressive fighting style.

Cameron Saaiman intends to challenge Cody Garbrandt with a win at UFC 290

Cameron Saaiman has set his eyes on a huge step up in competition if he can maintain his undefeated record against Terrence Mitchell this weekend.

'MSP' shared his ambitions for the 135-pound division in a recent interview with The Schmo during fight week. The South African native named former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt as a possible opponent:

"After this fight, I would like to fight someone higher ranked. Someone that's not gonna waste my time pulling out on three weeks' notice, 'cause that absolutely sucks. I want someone at least in the top 20, top 25. I'm keeping a close eye on the Cody Garbrandt-Mario Bautista fight as well. That fight, winner or loser, I would like to fight one of those."

He added:

"All respect to Garbrandt. I'm a massive fan of his since I was very young. I followed his journey in the UFC and before that as well. To share the cage with him would be an absolute honor."

Check out Saaiman's comments below (from 3:30):

