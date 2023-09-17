"Channeling her inner El Cucuy" - Fighters and fans hail Elise Reed as she survives nearly getting her arm snapped by Loopy Godinez at Noche UFC  

UFC women's strawweight contender Elise Reed drew inspiration from the spirit of Noche UFC and the Mexican warrior ethos in her bout against Loopy Godinez at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2.

Godinez unleashed her dominance over Reed in the preliminary fight of the Noche UFC card for as long as the bout lasted. The Mexican-Canadian strawweight had Reed in trouble with an armbar submission attempt in the first round.

Check out the submission attempt below (viewer discretion advised):

While she showcased remarkable heart and grit by surviving the submission attempt, the fight took a turn for the worse in the second round, with Godinez continuing to excel in the striking department. She eventually transitioned to the ground and secured the victory with a tight rear-naked choke submission.

With this triumph at Noche UFC, the 30-year-old fighter has achieved a three-fight winning streak and boasts a record of 5-1 in her last six fights.

Needless to say, MMA fighters and fans applauded Elise Reed's resilience as she narrowly escaped having her arm injured by Loopy Godinez at Noche UFC. Some fans drew parallels between this moment and the time when UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson came close to having his arm severely injured in a bout against Charles Oliveira.

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler wrote:

"Reed isn't even double-jointed, she's quadruple-jointed-that was nasty!"

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"WOW! How did Reed not tap? That arm's got to be in serious pain now after surviving that."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Loopy Godinez reacts to her impressive submission victory over Elise Reed at Noche UFC

Loopy Godinez faced Elise Reed in the preliminary card of Noche UFC. Reed initially showed great agility but succumbed to a powerful left hook from Godinez in the first round. Reed demonstrated incredible toughness, surviving an armbar and a triangle arm-bar attempt.

However, Godinez dominated the bout, securing a rear-naked choke in the second round. Reacting to her performance and how the change in training camp has benefitted in the post-fight interview, Godinez stated:

"I'm with team Lobo, with Alexa Grasso, Diego Lopes...I have the dream team. I'm so happy, I feel better than ever, and from here on, I'm just going to keep improving."

Catch Loopy Godinez's post-fight interview below: