Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 weigh-in - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

Alexa Grasso is locked in to defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of the upcoming Fight Night event (known as Noche UFC) on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The rematch is scheduled for Saturday, little over six months after Grasso dethroned 'Bullet' at UFC 285 in March with a fourth-round submission win to become the new 125-pound queen.

The official weigh-ins for Noche UFC were hosted at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas.

Both Grasso and Shevchenko appeared to effortlessly meet the championship weight requirement, as they both weighed in at 124.5 pounds.

Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 weigh-in results

Main Card

Alexa Grasso (124.5 lbs) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5 lbs) (Women's flyweight championship bout)

Jack Della Maddalena (171 lbs) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5 lbs) (welterweight bout)

Terrence Mitchell (135.5 lbs) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135 lbs) (bantamweight bout)

Christos Giagos (156 lbs) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156 lbs) (lightweight bout)

Kyle Nelson (146 lbs) vs. Fernando Padilla (145.5 lbs) (featherweight bout)

Preliminary Card

Loopy Godinez (116 lbs) vs. Elise Reed (115.5 lbs) (strawweight bout)

Josh Fremd (185.5 lbs) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5 lbs) (middleweight bout)

Edgar Chairez (126 lbs) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5 lbs) (flyweight bout)

Tracy Cortez (126 lbs) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5 lbs) (Women's flyweight bout)

Charlie Campbell (155 lbs) vs. Alex Reyes (155.5 lbs) (lightweight bout)

Josefine Knutsson (115.5 lbs) vs. Marnic Mann (115 lbs) (strawweight bout)