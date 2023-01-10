BREAKING: UFC women's featherweight fighter retires after suffering from "under-eating and enduring emotional abuse"

The UFC is undoubtedly the world's biggest stage for any athlete competing in the sport of mixed martial arts, with many dreaming of one day featuring in the famed octagon. However, as glamorous as it may seem, the grueling lifestyle takes its toll on even the strongest

After working her way to getting signed by the biggest MMA promotion in 2018, Leah Letson recently announced that she will be hanging up her gloves for good. The women's featherweight contender cited severe health issues and falling out of love with the sport as the main reasons behind her decision.

In a post on Instagram, Letson penned an emotional message for her fans and outlined the challenges that she has faced over the past few years, which ultimately led to her decision to retire. She wrote:

"... After years of over-training, under-eating and enduring emotional abuse, I developed such severe health issues that I almost died... I simply don't love fighting the way I used to..."

'Nidas' boasts an impressive resume outside the octagon despite being a lifelong martial artist. She’s a veteran of the United States Air Force and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology.

Letson retired with a professional record of 7-5-2.

Brendan Schaub predicts UFC flyweight champion to lose her title within the year

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most dominant female champions the UFC has ever seen and has gone undefeated in the promotion since winning the flyweight title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2018. Shevchenko has successfully defended her title seven times.

However, Shevchenko only narrowly edged past Taila Santos in her last outing at UFC 275, winning via split decision.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Brendan Schaub shared his opinion on who 'Bullet' could fight next. The former fighter named the returning Tatiana Suarez as a possible challenger and confidently claimed:

"There you go, I would be willing to bet all my cash, I would bet on Tatiana Suarez beating [the] champ within the next year."

Tatiana Suarez last fought in 2019 when she beat Nina Nunes via unanimous decision at UFC 238. The undefeated fighter was sidelined due to persistent injuries to her neck and knees.

However, it was recently revealed that Suarez will make her return against Montana De La Rosa on February 25.

Full story: Tatiana Suarez returns against Montana De La Rosa on Feb. 25 UFC cardFull story: mmafighting.com/2023/1/9/23535… Tatiana Suarez returns against Montana De La Rosa on Feb. 25 UFC cardFull story: mmafighting.com/2023/1/9/23535… https://t.co/KMJhwWGksd

