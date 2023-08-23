BREAKING: Undefeated fighter returns to action at UFC Sao Paulo in November

It appears an undefeated fighter is set to return to action at UFC Sao Paulo, which is scheduled to take place at the Ginasio do Ibirapuera on November 4th.

According to MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, unbeaten welterweight Gabriel Bonfim will return to the octagon to take on Nicolas Dalby. UFC Sao Paulo is a logical event to book the fight as the promotion will undoubtedly want to feature some Brazilian fighters.

Dorff tweeted:

"São Paulo...Undefeated Gabriel Bonfim is back in action. "Marretinha" takes on "Danish Dynamite" Nicolas Dalby on November 4th at #UFCSP."

Marretinha' comes into the fight with a 15-0 MMA record and will look to take advantage of his opportunity to compete infront of the Brazilian fans and possibly even get himself in the top-15 UFC welterweight rankings. He earned his contract with the promotion following a first-round submission win over Trey Waters on the Contender Series last September.

UFC Sao Paulo could be a massive event for Bonfim's career as it could put him on a similar trajectory to fellow Contender Series alum Jamahal Hill.

On the other hand, Dalby comes into the fight riding an impressive three-fight winning streak that includes wins over Claudio Silva, Warlley Alves, and Muslim Salikhov. 'Danish Dynamite' will have an opportunity to derail the Brazilian's hype, which could be significant for his own career as it could possibly lead to a bout with a ranked UFC welterweight.

It will be interesting to see whether Bonfim can keep his unbeaten record intact against a tough veteran like Dalby.