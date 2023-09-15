Breaking: Women's bantamweight clash added to UFC Vegas 82 in November

It appears as though a women's bantamweight clash has been added to the upcoming UFC Vegas 82 event, which is scheduled to take place on November 18.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff tweeted that a bout between Lucie Pudilova and Ailin Perez has been added to the event. Dorff noted that ESPN's Gaston Reyno was first to report the news about the bout being finalized for UFC Vegas 82, writing:

"Lucie Pudilová will fight Ailín Pérez at #UFCVegas82 on November 18th. (first rep. @gastonreyno) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023"

Marcel Dorff tweet regarding bantamweight bout

Perez most recently competed this past July, where she earned a unanimous decision win over Ashlee Evans-Smith. It was a significant win as she bounced back from her submission loss to Stephanie Egger in her promotional debut.

Pudilova, on the other hand, most recently competed this past April at UFC Kansas, where she lost a controversial split decision to Joselyn Edwards. Prior to the loss, she was riding a three-fight winning streak that included an impressive second-round TKO win over Yanan Wu in her return to the promotion.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in this women's bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 82 as both Ailin Perez and Lucie Pudilova have a lot to gain. An impressive win could result in a step up in competition as the division sorts itself out following former women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes' retirement this past June.