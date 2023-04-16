The recent UFC fight in Kansas City between women's bantamweights Joselyne Edwards and Lucie Pudilova was marred by controversial judging, leaving fans and the MMA community divided.

Edwards and Pudilova set the tone for an action-packed event with an energetic start to their bout. Edwards appeared to have the early advantage, showcasing her striking skills and defending against Pudilova's takedown attempts. However, Pudilova had her moments, threatening Edwards with submission attempts and gaining control in certain rounds.

Despite Pudilova's efforts, Edwards ultimately won the fight by split decision, a result that surprised many fans and sparked debates about the judges' decision.

While some fans cited the outcome as a "robbery," Edwards remained confident in the judges' decision and took to her official Instagram handle to address the situation.

In her post, Edwards thanked her supporters and stated that she didn't have anything else to say or apologize for because she hadn't done anything wrong. She also urged fans to stop the insults and hatred towards her, emphasizing that she didn't make the decision and couldn't do anything against the win she had.

Edwards also expressed willingness to fight Pudilova again, as she didn't want to leave the situation unresolved:

"I don't have anything else to say nor do I have to apologize to anyone because I haven't done anything wrong... 1-Thank you to all those who support me and have been with me throughout this process, along this path. I appreciate it very much... 2- about last night's fight🤷🏾 ♀️ stop the insults and hatred and all that bad energy towards me. I didn’t make the decision, at the end the W I have, I can't do anything against. I WILL ONLY SAY SOMETHING TO THE FANS, IF THEY WANT TO BE RESPECTED RESPECT ALSO!... 3- hey @luciepudilovamma whenever you want let's do this again, I told your team when we went down from the octagon. (believe me I wouldn't want to leave this like this either)."

Joselyne Edwards explains missed weight issues

Joselyne Edwards has provided an explanation for missing weight twice in a row ahead of her recent UFC fights.

Edwards, who missed weight by half a pound for the April 15th event and 1.5 pounds for her fight at UFC 277, revealed the reason behind the issue in her post-fight press conference for the UFC Kansas City event:

"Had I lost, I wouldn't have mentioned this because it would sound like an excuse but I got my period earlier than I expected. It was the same day of the weight cut and I was retaining a little extra water. I know some people might have questions as I did miss weight on my previous fight in Texas, but it was a short notice fight and I had to lose a lot of weight in a short period of time and then we realised it was not good for my body to continue at that point."

