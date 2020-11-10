Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland added to UFC Vegas 14

A middleweight matchup between Brendan Allen and Sean Strickland has been added to UFC Vegas 14 this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allen himself confirmed the news on his Instagram account:

"Let's try this again...ITS FIGHT WEEK! Saturday night in Vegas i will fight Sean Strickland. It all happened super fast but we got everything done and put together," Brendan Allen wrote.

"Thank you SO much to the @ufc @danawhite and my guy @mickmaynard2 for working his tail off and taking super good care of mer and getting me set up with a talented opponent. Back to #lasvegas tomorrow to handle business," Allen continued.

Brendan Allen (15-3) was scheduled to face fellow former LFA middleweight champion Ian Heinisch last weekend at UFC Vegas 13, but Heinisch was pulled off the card after testing positive for COVID-19.

This will be a quick turnaround for Strickland, who is coming off a win at UFC Vegas 12 just last October 31st. Strickland defeated Jack Marshman via Unanimous Decision in a three-round war.

Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland should be an exciting middleweight bout

A veteran of Dana White's Contender Series, Brendan Allen has been impressive since making his debut in the UFC back in 2019. The Roufusport product has defeated Kevin Holland, Tom Breese, and Kyle Daukas in that stretch.

Sean Strickland (21-3), meanwhile, has been competing in the UFC since 2014. He opened his UFC career with back-to-back wins against Bubba McDaniel and Luke Barnatt, before trying his luck at the welterweight division.

Strickland dropped his welterweight debut to top contender Santiago Ponzinibbio and then went on a three-fight winning streak with wins over Igor Araujo, Alex Garcia, and Tom Breese. He would suffer another setback, this time at the hands of future-UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Since losing to Usman, Strickland has gone 3-1 in his last four bouts, with wins over Court McGee, Nordine Taleb, and Jack Marshman.