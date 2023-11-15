Brendan Allen wife: Who is the UFC middleweight married to?

Rising middleweight contender Brendan Allen is one of the most talented fighters in the UFC. The former LFA champion has slowly climbed his way into the UFC rankings and established himself as a solid stakeholder. At 27 years of age, he is one of the youngest ranked fighters that has not even hit the prime of his physical abilities. ‘All in’ has all the necessary ingredients to forge a successful title run.

Brendan Allen keeps his personal life away from the spotlight of the sports entertainment industry. Pursuing a career in an intense and highly competitive sport like MMA comes with extreme stress and having a supportive family can really make the professional journey enjoyable.

Brendan Allen finds solace in a stable family life. He is married to his wife Suzette Allen. The couple have been together for over a decade. However, they have not revealed details of their wedding date to the public. Brendan and Suzette Allen have two daughters together. Their elder daughter, Brenleigh was born on November 28, 2019. Emme, the younger daughter was born in November 2021.

Brendan Allen’s UFC career trajectory so far

Brendan Allen made his UFC debut at a young age of 23 years and has amassed a 10-2 record in the promotion. He started out strong with a three-fight win streak, defeating the likes of Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus. Interestingly, both of his losses in the UFC came against teammates Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis by TKO.

Allen has not tasted defeat in nearly two years and he is currently riding a five-fight winning streak with four finishes. The 27-year-old handed surging Brazilian Andre Muniz his first loss under the UFC umbrella in February 2023, snapping the submission artist’s nine-fight MMA winning streak.

In his last outing, 'All In' defeated Bruno Silva via first-round submission. Brendan Allen is highly praised for showing a lot of maturity for a young and still developing fighter. He displayed tremendous courage by showing the willingness to take on Khamzat Chimaev, a fighter that many ranked contenders have avoided in the past.

Allen is set to take on former light heavyweight contender Paul Craig next. Craig displayed new wrinkles in his game in his middleweight debut against Andre Muniz, finishing the fight via lethal elbows on the ground. Allen vs Craig will headline the UFC Fight Night 232 card scheduled to take place on November 18, 2023.