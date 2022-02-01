Brendan Schaub explains why Francis Ngannou, not Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov, will be the one to bring change for UFC fighters

Brendan Schaub believes Francis Ngannou is the only individual on the current UFC roster who can be the driving force behind bringing positive change for fighters signed with the promotion.

The former UFC heavyweight claimed the likes of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov can't do that anymore.

Schaub pointed out that while Nurmagomedov is retired, the Irishman is past his prime as a fighter and has already made too much money to shed light on issues like fighter pay.

Citing examples of Ngannou's incredible victory over Ciryl Gane despite carrying an injury and Dana White not putting the belt on him, Schaub said 'The Predator' has proved his willingness to fight for the cause. He further praised Ngannou's decision to publicly call out the promotion on issues like fighter pay and health care.

In a recent episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

"He's trying to make the change, you need someone of that magnitude to make the change. He's the only guy, Conor ain't the guy anymore. Conor's path has been set, he has too much money to make the change [and] he's not [in] his prime anymore. Khabib's retired, that's over, you have nobody else like Francis. You have your heavyweight champ of the world talking about, 'Where's our health care, where's our fighter pay' and then he beats the guy that they thought was going to beat him on one f***ing leg, now he's saying what's up."

Francis Ngannou weighs in on potential Jon Jones fight amid doubts over UFC future

Francis Ngannou's future in the UFC is in doubt despite the heavyweight knockout artist retaining his title at UFC 270. Ngannou wants his new contract to allow him to simultaneously participate in boxing matches conducted by other promotions while competing in the UFC. The promotion, however, doesn't seem willing to budge.

Should he continue to fight inside the octagon, Ngannou is likely to defend his title against Jon Jones down the line.

During a recent appearance on Bruce Buffer's It's Time! podcast, Francis Ngannou weighed in on a potential clash with Jones. Taking a jibe at 'Bones', the Cameroon native said he isn't sure if Jones wants to fight him inside the octagon or on Twitter.

"I think the first thing we have to know is if Jon Jones is going to fight or not because actually, he finds himself a better battle on Twitter than in the Octagon," Ngannou said.

