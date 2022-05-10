"I lost money on Justin Gaethje" - Brendan Schaub heaps praise on "most entertaining man in the sport" Charles Oliveira

Brendan Schaub admitted that he lost money on Justin Gaethje because he doubted Charles Oliveira's resilience.

Schaub revealed that he initially had Oliveira winning, but changed his mind after the former lightweight champion missed weight. During an episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight said:

"I lost my money on Justin Gaethje. It was a fantastic fight, back-and-forth, and Charles Oliveira showed you why he might be the most entertaining man in the sport. He's notoriously known for being a slow starter. Not that night. He dropped him."

Schaub also explained the thought process that led to him believing Oliveira was not in a good place mentally ahead of the fight. According to the 39-year-old:

"I'll be honest, at the show, the early show on Saturday, so many fans at the meet and greet went, 'Who do you got, Charles or Justin?' I said, 'I did have Charles, but him missing weight, I feel like I'm gonna go with Gaethje.' I think mentally that's a lot for Charles to take in."

Watch the latest edition of The Schaub Show below:

Oliveira may no longer be the champion at the moment, but UFC president Dana White revealed that he will still receive his pay-per-view points.

Charles Oliveira breaks his silence after beating Justin Gaethje

Despite his minor setback, Oliveira believes he's still the lightweight champion regardless of his status. As far as the Brazilian is concerned, he doesn't need to win the title back to prove he's the best 155-pounder in the UFC. Oliveira told Mirror.co:

"It just shows the champion has a name and it is Charles Oliveira. I went into the octagon to defend my title, I don't have to get it back. He's a guy who pushes forward and I push forward and I knew this was going to happen. I knew I was going to get hit and I knew I was going to get him. It all came down to who wanted it more."

'Do Bronx' was stripped of the UFC lightweight title after barely missing the division's championship weight limit. His win over Gaethje secured him the No.1 contender's spot, though, meaning he will fight for the vacant title sometime in the future.

Edited by C. Naik