Jake Paul wants the validation of fight fans - Brendan Schaub explains how 'The Problem Child' can swing fans in his favor

Brendan Schaub believes that Jake Paul is seeking validation from fight fans. The former UFC heavyweight fighter also provided a solution for 'The Problem Child' to secure the approval.

The biggest criticism that Paul faces from fight fans is his resume. Based on his 'hit-list', the YouTuber-turned-boxer has elaborate plans to fight some of the biggest names in the sports of boxing and MMA.

Schaub explained that beating Nate Diaz would be the best-case scenario for Paul to seek validation from fight fans:

''Jake Paul wants the validation of the fight fans. I think if he were to fight a Nate Diaz, that would swing in his favor to get more people on board. This legit validation that he claims that he's not looking for but we know he's looking for, if you were to knock Nate Diaz out, that might do it.''

He also added that even if Paul goes on to beat Diaz and Paulo Costa, who he's currently going back and forth with, the fans will still complain that he hasn't fought a boxer yet:

''If Jake Paul would beat Paulo Costa and Nate Diaz, and you look at Jake's record, people would still be like 'Fight a boxer.'''

Paul was supposed to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2022 against pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. The fight failed to come together after weight issues on Rahman Jr.'s side forced a cancelation.

Paulo Costa claims that Jake Paul is an easy fight after 'The Problem Child' labeled his fight with Luke Rockhold a glorified street fight

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold put on a fight for the ages at UFC 278. Even during moments where it looked like Rockhold couldn't continue, he dug deep to work his way back into the fight. Both fighters fought from pillar to post. In the end, it was Costa who emerged victorious.

While fans and fighters gushed over the bonafide classic, YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul wasn't impressed by the display. He described the bout as a "glorified street fight," and claimed that both Costa and Rockhold would be easy fights for him.

Paulo Costa echoed the same sentiment in retaliation by claiming that 'The Problem Child' is easy money for him:

''💰 💵 💰 I think same as you . Easy money for you . Go ahead 🙌 do it"

