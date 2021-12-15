Brendan Schaub believes Julianna Pena defeating Amanda Nunes was a bigger upset than Matt Serra knocking out GSP

Brendan Schaub stated that Julianna Pena's victory over Amanda Nunes was a bigger upset than Matt Serra defeating Georges St-Pierre.

During a recent episode of BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub, the former heavyweight contender recapped the UFC 269 card. While breaking down the women's bantamweight championship fight, he labeled Pena's win the biggest upset in UFC history since there was no debate that 'The Lioness' was the greatest female fighter of all time.

He claimed Nunes' victories over Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg eliminated any doubt over her place in UFC history. Schaub said:

"You think about Matt Serra and GSP that was a big upset... I think this is bigger. I would say this is the biggest upset in UFC history. The reason this is the biggest upset of all time is that there's no argument that anybody on this planet can make that Amanda Nunes isn't the greatest female fighter of all time. In every capacity. She's beaten them all... She's hands down the greatest of all time... When you see what Julianna Pena was able to do, it's the biggest upset in UFC history."

Schaub added that while Pena's win at UFC 269 was a massive notch on her belt, she still had a long way to go before becoming one of the greats in the sport.

John McCarthy reveals the "difference maker" in Julianna Pena's victory over Amanda Nunes

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson broke down Julianna Pena's title win against Amanda Nunes on the latest edition of the Weighing In podcast. McCarthy stated that Pena's jab derailed Nunes and put the 'Venezuelan Vixen' on course for victory. McCarthy told Thomson:

"Little bit of head movement, keeping your head off center line and throwing the jab out. Look here, the jab's the simplest damn punch there is in fighting arts. You know, simplest, but some people are good at it, some people are not. Not that Julianna Pena is great at it but her simple jab won that fight. That was the difference maker. That's what started everything. Every time Amanda Nunes loaded up and tried to throw something big, she got hit by the jab, it threw her off, her shot missed and it was just a progression of downhill in that second round."

At the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, Dana White said that Amanda Nunes would immediately be offered another crack at Julianna Pena. Nunes took to Instagram and wrote that she would "undoubtedly accept the rematch."

