"Where there's smoke, there's fire" - Brendan Schaub believes there's validity to rumors of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 despite lack of demand

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor famously met in the boxing ring in August 2017. Talks over a rematch between the two are reportedly underway.

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub commented on the chances of a second fight materializing. He acknowledged the general lack of interest amongst the fans, but placed stock in Mayweather's comments:

Schaub said on his podcast:

"I just don't see the demand for it. But one thing about Floyd, he's not full of sh*t. So where there's smoke, there's fire. So I bet there's something to it, for sure. I don't know."

The comments from Floyd Mayweather that Brendan Schaub is referring to were from an interview with the Daily Mail. 'Money' confirmed that he was looking to face the Irishman again ahead of his exhibition bout against Mikuru Asakura:

"I want to go out there this weekend and have fun, then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023. We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition of a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition."

Fans react to Floyd Mayweather saying he will fight Conor McGregor again

When reports of the fight being booked again emerged, fans made themselves very clear. On Twitter, SPORTbible reported potential second meeting between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor following the former's remarks.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather confirms he will fight Conor McGregor again 🥊 BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather confirms he will fight Conor McGregor again 🥊 https://t.co/BIAWxPUA94

In the comments section, fans gave their take. Some suggested that commercial success would be the only aim of another fight.

One fan wrote:

"He must be broke"

Another claimed:

"Money is the focus not the victory"

Fans further expressed their lack of interest in a second chapter to McGregor and Mayweather's rivalry, with one remarking:

"No one cares"

Another claimed:

"McGregor is finished, no one wants to see this."

One fan commented on the state of boxing and what they perceive to be the decline of the sport:

"Boxing has is just a farce now with old pros who can't retire and Youtubers thinking they can fight. Add on top the ridiculous cost of PPVs and it's no wonder boxing is dying"

Erik Tent Peg @ErikTentPeg @sportbible Boxing has is just a farce now with old pros who can't retire and Youtubers thinking they can fight. Add on top the ridiculous cost of PPVs and it's no wonder boxing is dying @sportbible Boxing has is just a farce now with old pros who can't retire and Youtubers thinking they can fight. Add on top the ridiculous cost of PPVs and it's no wonder boxing is dying

Before focusing on a possible rematch with McGregor, Mayweather is set to face British YouTube Deji in an exhibiton bout later this year.

