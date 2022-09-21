"His team really f**ked up" - Brendan Schaub blames Jose Aldo's team for Brazilian's failure to fight for UFC bantamweight title before retirement

Brendan Schaub recently weighed in on Jose Aldo's retirement announcement. Aldo took his fans by surprise when he announced his retirement a month after his loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278.

After the announcement, several fans and MMA personalities congratulated the fighter for his illustrious career and his contributions to the featherweight division of the UFC.

In a recent YouTube video, Schaub gave his take on the former featherweight champ's retirement decision. According to 'Big Brown', Aldo's team made a grave mistake by accepting a fight against Merab Dvalishvili as it hindered his chances of getting a title shot in the promotion.

Claiming the Brazilian's fight against Dvalishvili was a "nightmare of a matchup," Brendan Schaub said:

"I think retirement is probably the best move because for him, to get back to you know...He's a guy who fights for championships. And you know...he had a rough patch from 2019-2020, last three in a row. He lost to Volkanovski...Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan. So, then he goes on this three-fight win streak. He beats Chito, Pedro Munhoz, Rob Font...and his team really f***ed up taking that Merab fight.

"This was the finale and then you toss him in there. There was Merab character who's just a nightmare of a matchup for him where he could have waited, probably get a title shot. They would have sent him off the right way. I much prefer Jose Aldo to fight for the title and then retire."

Jose Aldo ends mixed martial arts career following recent loss

Despite starting his career with a 25-1 fight record, Jose Aldo was only able to secure six wins and seven losses in his last 13 fights. Prior to his fight at UFC 278, 'Junior' stated that he would most likely retire if he is defeated at UFC 278.

Despite winning three straight fights prior to the loss, he was unable to overcome his final opponent, thus ending his run for the title in the division.

Despite the fighter's career being tainted after his 13-second knockout loss to Irish superstar Conor McGregor, fans would have definitely wanted the fighter to go out on top.

With his retirement, the Brazilian legend joins a long list of fighters who have left the sport this year, including Luke Rockhold, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and many others.

