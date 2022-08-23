"He's paid to do this!" - Brendan Schaub claims Drake is simply "pretending" to bet on UFC fights to promote app

Brendan Schaub does not believe Drake is genuinely placing the UFC bets he claims. The world-renowned rapper has a sponsorship deal with Stake where he posts high-stakes bets on the UFC to promote the website.

The wagers tend to get tons of attention on social media, but Schaub isn't buying it.

Schaub has a segment on his podcast where his producer shows him a variety of intriguing MMA topics from social media. This week featured Drake's bets on Jose Aldo and Kamaru Usman with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line.

The former UFC fighter shut down these claims by saying:

"Oh, here's Drake pretending he knows MMA. Oh, weird, it's like he's paid to do this... It's all promotion. This is the way it works. They give him, they say here Drake, it's Drake I don't know, $15 million. Pretend you're betting. Also, we will do the bets for you because we know you don't know s**t about the UFC."

Schaub has made this claim several times. If Drake's bets are just a Stake promotion, the plan works because the MMA world always seems interested in his high-stakes bets. With that said, the Canadian rapper is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, so the bets could be genuine.

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Drake's high-stakes UFC bets and more on his podcast below:

Brendan Schaub thinks the UFC has gotten so big that they forgot to address Shane Burgos

Another current event topic Schaub discussed was Shane Burgos going to the PFL. 'Hurricane' changed promotions after his UFC contract ran out, and the PFL gave him an offer he couldn't refuse. During the same episode, the UFC fighter-turned-comedian had this to say:

"I think it shows you how big of a corporation the UFC has become where they just didn't address Shane Burgos."

Schaub made these comments based on Dana White saying it was a mistake the UFC didn't re-sign Burgos. White seemed disappointed, leading to the assumption that the UFC was so busy they didn't prioritize 'Hurricane', leading to his departure.

