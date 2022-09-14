"Nate's not gonna have a professional boxing career" - Brendan Schaub claims Nate Diaz's potential boxing showdown with Jake Paul likely to be an one-off affair for the UFC legend

Brendan Schaub recently discussed Nate Diaz's career in boxing if the UFC legend ever happens to explore the sport.

Nate Diaz won the final fight of his UFC contract by submission over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. In his post-fight interview, the fighter expressed his willingness to try his hand at other sports, specifically boxing, as he mentioned fighters such as Conor McGregor's failed attempt at making a big mark in the sport.

Although Diaz might be confident of being successful inside the ring, former heavyweight Brendan Schuab doesn't seem to buy it. 'Big Brown' believes "there is no way" that the Stockton native would have a successful pro-boxing career.

Citing reasons for his opinion on a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the 39-year old had this to say:

"We all want to see Nate Diaz versus Jake Paul. Now Nate Diaz is coming off a win. He looked great he's the talk of the Town. And you know, he did outstrike Tony Ferguson...now you know Nate coming off a win over Tony Ferguson just adds more value to Nate's brand and adds more value to the Jake Paul- Nate Diaz fight which we're gonna get next. But outside that, Nate's not gonna have a professional boxing career. Come on! there is no way."

You can check out Schuab discuss Nate Diaz's potential career in pro-boxing below:

Brendan Schaub discusses why UFC fighters do not speak up on the fighter pay issue

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently chimed in with his views on why most UFC fighters are not talking about the fighter pay issue even after getting underpaid.

Giving his take on a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Schaub is of the view that going against the promotion would cost the wayward fighters many opportunities. This fear, according to Schaub, is what is stopping the fighters from rising up and uniting against the ridiculously low wages paid to them.

Sharing his opinion, Brendan Schaub said:

"The chips, no matter who you are, are not stacked with you going against the UFC. It's similar with LeBron [James]. When LeBron plays for the Lakers, when they lose a game, LeBron's not on the main pictures... When they win, it's always LeBron... He [LeBron] has his own media outlet. His team controls the narrative to make sure that you're viewing LeBron a certain way. The UFC is the exact same way."

Check out Brendan Schaub discuss fighter pay below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal