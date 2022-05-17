"What about all the years where he was a great model citizen?" - Brendan Schaub on Cain Velasquez being denied bail 

Brendan Schaub was unhappy to hear the news that Cain Velasquez was denied bail for the second time.

During the latest episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight discussed the latest revelation in Velasquez's legal case.

While discussing the matter, Schaub received a message stating that Velasquez was again denied bail for the second time since his February arrest. He then read out Judge Shelyna Brown's reasoning and dismissed the idea that Velaquez had no regard for human life.

Schaub was unhappy with the situation. He suggested that the years of Cain Velasquez being a model citizen should be taken into consideration.

"What about all the years where he was a great model citizen? A professional, world-class athlete, a great dad, a face of the UFC, a face of Mexican - American? What about all the years where he was a great model citizen? And that just goes out of window? "

Schaub compared it to 'cancel culture' and the idea that unfortunate tweet from years ago can cross out a person despite thousands of others that are good. He pointed out that only one incident led to Velasquez being cited as someone who has no regard for human life.

Watch the full episode below:

Cain Velasquez "threw his life away," per an experienced defense attorney

Cain Velasquez's trial arouses emotions as it is a case of a father looking to get even against someone who allegedly caused harm to a young relative of his.

Velasquez’s supporters continue to suggest that the former UFC star is the real victim in the situation, with many disagreeing with the treatment he’s being given.

However, experienced defense attorney Steve Cooley said that former WWE perormer's motivation may find no sympathy inside the courtroom.

In his interview with MMA Fighting, Cooley said that there’s no defense of someone getting mad because somebody else hurt their loved one.

He added that Velasquez should be mentally evaluated by the professionals, as the potential brain trauma caused by years of fighting could bring another line of defense.

Cooley also pointed out that alleged molestation could backfire against Velasquez if the accused person is found not guilty of it.

"It’s sad. He threw his life away. But you know what, it happens every day... He threw his life away in a moment of pique, anger, uncontrolled emotion, thinking he could take justice into his own hands."

After the latest bail denial, Velasquez will remain in jail while he awaits trial.

