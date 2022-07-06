"That's very Jared Leto of Izzy" - Brendan Schaub comments on Israel Adesanya's French tips 

Israel Adesanya has a distinct fighting style that sees him fully utilize his reach and kicking power. Outstretched limbs are a staple stance of his and are very unique to his fight starts. Similarly, his style outside the octagon is also very individualistic and inspired by his various interests.

One such style accessory that is routinely seen on him are his French nails. Adesanya confidently sports neat nails which are characterized by white tips at the free edge of the nail.

The nails can clearly be made out in this video of his conversation with Drake:

On a recent episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' commented on the look, comparing it to one famous musician and actor:

"Gotta take some fashion risk, okay? That's very Jared Leto of Izzy. But listen, when you're the baddest middleweight on the planet, dude, you could f*cking paint your face white. Go white-face, dude. Don't give a f*ck. Be lit, man."

Watch the episode below:

Israel Adesanya hits back at Jon Jones

The video in question that prompted Schaub to discuss Israel Adesanya's nails came from his post-fight press conference. During it, he was asked to comment on Jon Jones' tweets in the aftermath of UFC 276.

Jones expressed his bafflement at Adesanya's octagon-interview threats towards Alex Pereira, who is widely expected to be the next challenger for the middleweight title:

"Bro I can’t stop thinking about this sh*t. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head."

BONY @JonnyBones Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. 😆😩

Adesanya lashed out at Jones in an expletive-filled rant:

"F**k Jon Jones, I don't wanna hear about that b***h. What are you gonna talk about my nails for? He's just jealous and insecure as a f**kboy. He could never rock sh*t like this. He's a bitch. F**k him. I don't really give a s**t about what he thinks."

Watch Adesanya's complete post-fight press conference below:

