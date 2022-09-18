"He's the evil warden, I'm Andry Dufresne" - Brendan Schaub compares his relationship with Dana White to 'Shawshank Redemption' in comedy set 

It appears that the back and forth between former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub and Dana White is far from over.

Schaub recently posted a video of himself doing stand-up comedy. In the clip, the former fighter drew parallels between his relationship with the UFC president and that between Andy Dufresne and the prison warden in the cult-classic film The Shawshank Redemption:

"If mine and Dana's relationship was a movie, it would be 'The Shawshank Redemption'. Listen, he's the evil warden, I'm Andy Dufresne... I crawled through some s**t to get away from that man and get to where I'm at. You can't root for the warden. Who the f**k roots for the warden in that movie?... Nobody roots for Dana White. I'm not mad at him though. I don't give a f**k, dude. Life goes on," said Brendan Schaub.

Brendan Schaub used to compete in the heavyweight division of the UFC. During his stint in the promotion, Schaub fought the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Travis Browne, Mirko Cro Cop, Matt Mitrione, Gabriel Gonzaga, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Roy Nelson.

What did Dana White say about Brendan Schaub at the recent press conference?

Brendan Schaub recently commented on the re-shuffling of three fights on the UFC 279 main card. According to him, the main event matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz was changed as it was not trending well in terms of pay-per-view numbers.

Brendan Schaub @BrendanSchaub @Benaskren Agree, I’m sure everyone got paid. I don’t think it’s due to Khamzat missing weight. I think it got switched due to #UFC279 not trending well since it was such a mismatch @Benaskren Agree, I’m sure everyone got paid. I don’t think it’s due to Khamzat missing weight. I think it got switched due to #UFC279 not trending well since it was such a mismatch

At the recent DWCS press conference, Dana White criticized Schaub for alleging that Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss ahead of UFC 279 and the re-shuffling of the card was pre-planned to boost pay-per-view sales.

Schaub then responded to White's comments via an Instagram post. He lashed out at the UFC president for not releasing the UFC pay-per-view numbers and also called him a "low-budget Vince McMahon":

"Calling me and numerous people dummy, dumbass f******g idiot cause we have questions about the chaos at UFC279? Also, no one is talking about gate tickets, I was referring to pay per view buys and how UFC 279 was trending… which you don’t release to the public, but will say "it went F*****g great bros!" Sorry, we just don’t buy what you’re telling us after lying numerous times... You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon."

