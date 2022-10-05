"Most promoters are scum" - Brendan Schaub convinced that Dana White lied about Mark Zuckerberg renting out UFC Apex

Brendan Schaub is confident that Dana White wasn't being truthful when he attempted to dismiss claims that Mark Zuckerberg rented out the entire arena at UFC Vegas 61 last Saturday.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Brendan Schaub reflected on Mackenzie Dern's statement at the event's pre-fight press conference where she accidentally revealed that the UFC Apex was booked by the Facebook CEO. 'Big Brown' also explained why it isn't hard to see why the UFC chief lied about the closed-door event.

Here's what Schaub said:

"Mackenzie Dern on her press conference goes, 'Mark Zuckerberg rented out the entire arena for Fight Night.' So Mark Zuckerberg's a spot case at UFC Vegas 61 despite Dana White's bulls**t claim... I have no issues with but have we ever met a promoter that doesn't lie? Name one that's never lied to you... You can't think of anyone? Me neither!... Most promoters are scum, dude! That's what they do."

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White in the video below:

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife were cageside during the UFC Vegas 61 event on October 1. This isn't the first time that a famous personality was given the best seat in the house alongside the UFC president. However, Zuckerberg was the only fan in attendance as no media or fans were allowed.

Brendan Schaub insists Mark Zuckerberg's wife was "terrified" by the violence at UFC Vegas 61

Mark Zuckerberg was blown away by all the action at UFC Apex cageside as he watched all the main card fights alongside his wife Priscilla Chan. However, Brendan Schaub believes that his wife wasn't amazed.

Judging by her expressions, 'Big Brown' felt that she was "terried" by the action as opposed to Zuckerberg, who clearly seemed to be enjoying every second of the fights. Here's what Schaub said:

"Some guy threw a spinning backfist and I thought she was gonna throw up. She was cageside about to throw up because two grown men were fighting. She was terrified! Mark Zuckerberg is like, 'Yes, blood, death, kill him!'... She's not into this s**t."

Schaub also put Zuckerberg on blast for not showing up during the preliminary fights. Apparently, the tech billionaire only turned up when the main card began.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far