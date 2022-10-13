"I have seen her beat up dudes" - Brendan Schaub claims ex-girlfriend Ronda Rousey used to be a "savage" during early days of her UFC career

Brendan Schaub has claimed that ex-girlfriend Ronda Rousey used to beat up men in the gym.

The former UFC heavyweight hosts his own podcast called The Schaub Show, where he discusses mostly MMA-related news, as well as the Food Truck Diaries, where Schaub interviews professional fighters.

'Big Brown' also has a well-documented friendship with famous UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan.

On the latest episode of Food Truck Diaries, guest Sean Strickland brought up the lesser-known relationship Schaub had with MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey.

'Big Brown' did not speak on the personal aspects of his relationship with Rousey, but he did say this about her fighting ability:

"I'm telling you bubba. I don't know what woman you have in your gym, [but] her when she was coming up... savage, my man. I've seen her beat up dudes."

Brendan Schaub and Ronda Rousey only dated for a brief period of time, but 'Big Brown' was still able to catch a glimpse of the former UFC women's bantamweight champion at the peak of her powers.

Brendan Schaub says the UFC doesn't want to make Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, but they might have to

Brendan Schaub recently weighed in on the future of the UFC's heavyweight division, offering his thoughts on potential comeback opponents for Jon Jones. With the imminent return of 'Bones' to the octagon, many have speculated as to who his opponent might be.

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is the matchup that every fan and pundit would love to see. However, contract disputes between 'The Predator' and the UFC, as well as the injuries Ngannou is currently recovering from, mean that a fight with 'Bones' looks unlikely.

A fight with Stipe Miocic could be more realistic for Jones. However, Brendan Schaub believes that the UFC will only book this matchup if they have no other option. On a recent episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

"So Jon [Jones] vs. Stipe [Miocic] is their [UFC] second choice. Their first choice is Jon vs. Francis [Ngannou]. And they're hoping Francis re-signs and is able to fight in like January/February. They would rather have Jon go straight to Francis than Jon go through Stipe. They want Jon vs. Francis. That's the number one fight the UFC wants to make."

