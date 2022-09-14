"Why Nate won that night is...that was Tony Ferguson's first fight at welterweight" - Brendan Schaub explains why Jake Paul will be "a tough fight" for Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is finally on winning terms with the fight game as he successfully defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 via submission in the fourth round of the match. After securing a win in the last fight of his current contract with the UFC, Diaz has decided to try his luck in the sweet science.

Paul, too, seems interested in fighting the UFC legend after his upcoming outing against Anderson Silva on October 29.

Speaking on the matter, former heavyweight Brendan Schaub feels it would be quite tough for Diaz to go up against 'The Problem Child' if they ever happen to agree on a boxing match sometime in the future.

Citing his reason in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Big Brown' had this to say:

"That's a tough fight for Nate, man. Jake's young, explosive, hits like a mac truck."

Shaub also believes that one should not judge Nate Diaz based on his most recent victory and expect him to go up and beat Paul in their potential fight. He believes the Stockton native beat 'El Cucuy' primarily due to the size difference:

"Why Nate won that night is... that was Tony Ferguson's first fight at welterweight. Tony is not a welterweight. Tony is not a big 155er. Tony was designed for 155. He's the perfect size for 155."

Check out Brendan Schuab discuss potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz below:

Nate Diaz says "I'm going to be right back here" for a UFC title belt in the future

Nate Diaz has exhausted his fights under the current contract with the UFC. With this, the fighter is now planning to switch to a different sport and "show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport."

Speaking to Joe Rogan post-fight, Diaz said:

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport. How you are supposed to do it because Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it and none of these other fighters know how to do it. So, I am gonna go and take over another profession.”

However, the UFC legend also stated that he is definitely planning to get back to the promotion and would aim for a title this time:

"And then [after dominating other sports] I'm going to be right back here to get a mother f*****g UFC title, the best title in the world."

Check out Nate Diaz's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

