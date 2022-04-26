Brendan Schaub explains how Jon Jones may end up forcing UFC's hand to make Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Brendan Schaub speculated on how a Jon Jones victory over Stipe Miocic could affect Francis Ngannou's pursuit of a matchup with Tyson Fury.

The MMA analyst is of the belief that Jones winning could be the best-case scenario for Ngannou. If Jones wins, according to Schaub, the UFC won't pass up the opportunity to pair him up with Ngannou next. With that in mind, Schaub believes Dana White and his cohort will be forced to "play ball" with Ngannou.

Commenting on the topic on an episode of The Schaub Show with Luke Thomas, the retired UFC heavyweight said:

"I think the winner out of all of this is Francis because if Jon beats Stipe, we're going to see Jon vs. Francis, but has this guaranteed huge payday with Tyson Fury. So I think it's gonna force the UFC's hand to make that deal with Francis and play ball."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

It's been heavily reported that a Jones vs. Miocic interim title fight could be in the works after White recently teased the matchup while talking about the UFC's plans for International Fight Week.

Meanwhile, Ngannou's status with the UFC is up in the air as he's at a standstill with the company regarding a contract extension. On top of that, 'The Predator' is expected to miss a significant amount of time as he recovers from a knee injury.

Things took an interesting turn on Saturday after Ngannou joined Fury in the ring to promote their collaboration. However, nothing is set in stone as the Cameroonian is still under contract with the UFC.

Francis Ngannou says he's moved on from a Jon Jones fight

Francis Ngannou is fresh off a spectacular unanimous decision win over Cyril Gane earlier this year. Naturally, Jon Jones was brought up as a possible opponent for the reigning heavyweight champion.

However, Ngannou doesn't appear to be enticed by a Jones superfight anymore. During the UFC 270 pre-fight press conference, Ngannou said:

"I'm done with that fight. I've been waiting for that fight for so long. After Stipe [Miocic], it was supposed to be Jon Jones, and that never happened. I don't know why, so I've moved on."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments on Jon Jones below:

