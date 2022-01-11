Brendan Schaub explains why he thinks it makes sense for Sean O'Malley to fight Cody Garbrandt

Brendan Schaub believes Sean O'Malley should face former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in his next fight.

According to Schaub, it would make sense for O'Malley to fight Garbrandt next since 'No Love' is a fan favorite. With that in mind, 'Sugar' will have the opportunity to capitalize on Garbrandt's fan base by beating him.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC269 O'Malley really asked Dana to square up with Garbrandt O'Malley really asked Dana to square up with Garbrandt 👀 #UFC269 https://t.co/Kj293e2mTl

Schaub also feels Garbrandt is the perfect opponent for O'Malley because it is a potentially winnable fight against a popular fighter.

A victory over a popular star like Garbrandt could go a long way in establishing O'Malley as a legitimate contender. Not to mention, it also promises to be an exciting matchup between two prolific strikers.

Soto-LaFlare @OriginxL the heat between garbrandt and o’malley the heat between garbrandt and o’malley 😂👀👀 https://t.co/B9VrAOdbGf

Having said that, Schaub also realizes the downsides to that fight. If O'Malley beats Garbrandt, he might not get the required push he needs. 'No Love' has lost five out of his last six fights and even if O'Malley beats him, it might not surprise people.

During a recent episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

"This is the process of a young lion. It's like you're gonna get the guy so your first like real vet you fight or form a champ you fight you're not gonna get a guy who's on a streak...You're gonna get a guy who's coming on the down and you're trying to capitalize on his fan base so it makes sense from a business standpoint... I get what he's [O'Malley's] saying, he's going, 'All right, if I beat him people like, yeah dude, he's one out of his last eight or whatever...' I get both sides [but] yeah, I would like to see it though, I think it's a good next step for for him."

Check out the latest episode of The Schaub Show in the video below:

Fractured thumb sidelines Sean O'Malley until June

Sean O'Malley has revealed he'll be out of action for a while due to a thumb injury he suffered during his TKO win over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

'Sugar' said he won't be able to compete in March, which was when he initially planned on fighting again.

Since the UFC won't be holding events in Las Vegas in April and May, Sean O'Malley said he'll remain out of action until June or July. In an episode of his podcast, the No.12-ranked UFC bantamweight said:

"I can’t fight March 5, it’s too soon. I don’t think they’re having a Vegas card in April, in May. I might not fight for a while. If I don’t fight until June or July, it just gives me time to get better and improve. I haven’t been able to train since my fight. I’ve had a fu**ing fractured thumb since my fight."

Check out the podcast below:

