"I won't watch it" - Brendan Schaub expresses his support for Mike Tyson amid Hulu biopic controversy

Brendan Schaub is siding with Mike Tyson amid the controversy regarding the former boxing champion's upcoming biopic on Hulu.

As an athlete and personality, Tyson is as fascinating as they come. His highly successful and controversial career has been the subject of documentaries and all kinds of media. However, the latest one to come from Hulu has outraged the former heavyweight champion.

The limited series titled 'Mike' is coming to the streaming platform on August 25 and will tell the story of Tyson’s life from his childhood to his infamous boxing career. Tyson let out his ire on his Instagram account in a statement calling out Hulu:

"Don't let Hulu fool you. I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me. To Hulu executives I'm just a n****r they can sell on the auction block."

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub weighed in on the same on his podcast The Schaub Show:

"I'm not into it. As soon as I saw it, I'm like, what bullshit is this? How can they steal his life rights and just blast it out and not pay him? I don't get how they can get his life rights and put it out there? I'm with you, I'm with you Mike. Listen, Love Island's on Hulu so I can't end my subscription. I won't watch it, no chance."

Mike Tyson thanked "brother" Dana White for his support

As part of the promotions for 'Mike', Hulu reportedly approached UFC president Dana White and offered him millions to promote their production. White, a long-time friend of Mike Tyson's, refused to take up the offer.

'Iron Mike' expressed his gratitude for the UFC head honcho's gesture. He wrote on Instagram:

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

Dana White certainly could have done with the extra millions but he chose to respect his relationship with 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. The Hulu series is still scheduled to come out later this month despite Mike Tyson's protests and public outrage.

