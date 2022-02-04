Watch: Brendan Schaub gifts Francis Ngannou Nike x Sacai VaporWaffle sneakers paying homage to the Cameroonian flag

Brendan Schaub recently gifted something special to Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou appeared on Schaub’s popular show Food Truck Diaries. During their interaction, 'Big Brown' presented the UFC heavyweight champion with a rare pair of Nike x Sacai VaporWaffle sneakers with the colors of the Cameroonian flag on them:

"It wasn't easy to track these down. I got a shoe for you to rock. You're a big guy so I had to think about comfort. So, these shoes are for you. These are the Sacai and Nike collab. You know the vaporizers because you vaporize people. It actually represents the flag of your home country. They are comfy... They're just for you man."

Ngannou was visibly in awe of the shoes and showed appreciation for Schaub's efforts.

Watch Francis Ngannou's reaction to receiving the pair of sneakers below:

Brendan Schaub believes Dana White might lose to Jake Paul in battle over fighter pay

Brendan Schaub has advised UFC President Dana White against a media battle with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

According to Schaub, Paul's path as an undefeated boxer and proponent of fighter compensation has been nothing short of extraordinary. The former UFC heavyweight thinks that despite having a strong marketing team, Dana White will lose social media skirmishes to Paul:

"No one's done more for fighter pay than Jake Paul. How insane is that? Three years ago like, 'Hey, you know YouTuber Jake Paul?'... 'Yeah, what about him?' 'Oh, he's gonna be undefeated in boxing, he's been making 40 million dollars off boxing and then he's also gonna be on the forefront of getting fighters paid.' Like, 'You're out of your goddamn mind.' It's amazing. Again, Dana's team and the UFC, the best in marketing by far. But when it comes to f****** with these young kids... they [White and UFC] just can't keep up. This isn't their game. They are gonna lose every single time."

Watch Schaub give his opinion on the feud between Dana White and Jake Paul below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak