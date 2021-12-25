"It's gonna happen" - Brendan Schaub guarantees Jake Paul will fight Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in future

After knocking out Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul called out several high-profile UFC fighters, including Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. While a fight with either star would be intriguing, there's a slim possibility of either happening as both fighters are currently contracted to the UFC.

However, Brendan Schaub believes that Jake Paul will fight both UFC stars in the near future. During a recent episode of TFATK, Schaub said:

"I think Dana [White] is such a smart dude. It's gonna happen. I guarantee you Jake fights Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Now, Dana can play hot bongo, 'nope, we don't want to be a part of it'. Conor and Nate only have one or two fights left on the contract, so you can have them fight and do their thing and when they get out, that fight's happening, dude."

You can watch Brendan Schaub's full segment with TFATK below:

Nate Diaz responds to Jake Paul’s callout by calling for a truce

Nate Diaz took to Instagram to finally respond to Jake Paul's post-fight callout. He took a shot at the Paul brothers while posing beside security guards he said were hired to protect them, presumably against his famed Stockton slap.

Diaz also mocked Logan and Jake Paul for taking easy fights before extending an arm of friendship. Here's what the younger Diaz brother captioned the post with:

"The Paul sisters hired this security team to make sure I wouldn’t get to them, like I was actually trying too, but it’s alll good with u guys I don’t take this fight thang with u2 serious.you guys playing boxing with wrestlers who can’t box or lil ass Floyd and that’s not cool bruh but it’s good. I’m a real fighter from the real fight game so don’t trip so hard when you see me fellas let’s just be friends it’s good 💯"

It appears the Stockton native will be sticking around the UFC for some time as the company has extended his contract. Prior to the announcement, there had been speculation that Diaz would leave the promotion and fight Jake Paul.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul, who went pro as a boxer in 2020, has been successful in all of his fights so far. His pro-boxing record currently stands at 5-0, with his latest win coming over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. This was Paul's second fight against Woodley, and 'The Problem Child' knocked out 'T-Wood' with a ferocious overhand right in the sixth round of their bout to stay unbeaten.

