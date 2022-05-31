Most exciting knockout artist in combat sports - Brendan Schaub heaps praise on Gervonta Davis following TKO of 'Rolly' Romero

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has hailed Gervonta Davis as "the most exciting knockout artist in combat sports" following his spectacular TKO win over Rolando Romero.

Romero and Davis fought for the WBA Lightweight Title in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view boxing event, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on May 28.

In the sixth round of the fight, a vicious left hook from 'Tank' knocked Romero down. While he did manage to get back to his feet, Romero's legs seemed wobbly and the referee rightly decided to end the fight.

Brendan Schaub was in awe of the power in Davis' hands.

According to 'Big Brown', there isn't a better knockout artist in the world at the moment. Speaking about Davis in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Schaub said:

"The difference between him and Floyd Mayweather is you're talking about possibly there's argument for sure, the best knockout artist in boxing, period. There's argument the best knockout artist in combat sports, period, at that small weight class and his knockouts aren't like, you know here and finishes them off, you're talking about highlight-reel KO's going viral if you get knocked out by him. You're a meme in the next three minutes all over the internet, his knockouts are so f***ing vicious."

Watch the video below:

Ryan Garcia wants to fight Gervonta Davis by the end of the year

Ryan Garcia wants to fight Gervonta Davis by the end of the year. Davis' most recent opponent, Romero, has been Garcia's sparring partner in the past. The 23-year-old even bet $20,000 on 'Rolly' to upset Davis in their recent clash.

Shortly after Davis' TKO victory, Garcia took to Twitter to call out 'Tank' for a potential clash in December.

"Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get Tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it," Garcia wrote.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly

Ryan Garcia is reportedly set to take on Javier Fortuna on July 16. The pair were initially supposed to fight last year but the matchup later got shelved, only to be re-booked now.

It will be interesting to see if Davis agrees to fight Garcia if he manages to get through Fortuna in July.

