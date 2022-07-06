"It's disrespectful" - Brendan Schaub on Israel Adesanya being a -180 favorite against Alex Pereira

Brendan Schaub is surprised that bookmakers have placed Israel Adesanya as a slight -180 favorite in a potential clash against Alex Pereira. Despite being just three fights old in the UFC, 'Poatan' is being hailed as the toughest challenge for the Nigerian-born Kiwi inside the octagon.

Having picked up an impressive first-round knockout victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 276, Pereira is expected to fight Adesanya for the middleweight title next. The Brazilian is a former world champion kickboxer with devastating knockout power in his hands.

However, the immense hype surrounding him comes from the fact that he has beaten Adesanya in a pair of kickboxing bouts in the past. He also happens to be the only fighter to have knocked out 'The Last Stylebender'. Despite Pereira's achievements inside the octagon and in kickboxing, Schaub believes Adesanya should be pegged as an overwhelming favorite in a potential clash with 'Poatan'.

'Big Brown' pointed out that MMA is vastly different from kickboxing. He said Adesanya has tons of experience competing in MMA fights and has proven himself against elite fighters whereas the Brazilian is new to the game.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Schaub said:

"I think with Izzy's background, what he's done in the UFC at the highest level, I think he should be a minus 360 or something around there... It's insane, it's disrespectful... These bettors don't give a f**k about, you know, Izzy or Pereira, they just want your money..."

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya is keen to show Alex Pereira difference between kickboxing and MMA

Israel Adesanya is itching to get his hands on Alex Pereira. The middleweight champ wants to exact revenge for his losses against the Brazilian. Furthermore, he wants to prove to the world that when it comes to MMA, he is the best middleweight on the planet.

During a UFC press conference held in June, Adesanya said:

"All they see is the knockout, but they didn’t watch the first fight or even watch the second fight before the finish. This is not kickboxing, this is mixed martial arts, and these ain’t big pillow gloves."

Catch Adesanya's comments here:

'The Last Stylebender' recently defended the middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. Despite cruising his way to a lopsided unanimous decision victory on the night, Israel Adesanya was criticized by some fans and analysts for his "lukewarm" performance.

IG @junel_john 🇳🇬 @JunelJohn4



congratulations champ🥂🥂Africa to the world Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier as he brings he's family along on the cage as Drake won $2.5million on lsrael Adesanya....congratulations champ🥂🥂Africa to the world #UFC276 Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier as he brings he's family along on the cage as Drake won $2.5million on lsrael Adesanya....congratulations champ🥂🥂Africa to the world #UFC276 https://t.co/uMfsENg2SA

Adesanya himself admitted that he had an "off night" against Cannonier during his customary post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 276. Time will tell if he adopts a more aggressive approach for his next fight to appease the fans.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



keeps his post-fight interview short and sweet and sends a message to Alex Pereira!



#UFC276 "We know who's next! Next time I put you on skates, you gonna get frozen like Elsa!" @stylebender keeps his post-fight interview short and sweet and sends a message to Alex Pereira! "We know who's next! Next time I put you on skates, you gonna get frozen like Elsa!"@stylebender keeps his post-fight interview short and sweet and sends a message to Alex Pereira! 👀#UFC276 https://t.co/zppqne1xW9

