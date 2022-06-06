"Porsche and Ferrari FTW" - Brendan Schaub and Josh Thomson help comedian Bert Kreischer pick a sportscar

Former UFC fighters Brendan Schaub and Josh Thomson chimed in when comedian Bert Kreischer asked for opinions on sports cars. In a recent tweet, Kreischer asked for help picking between Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Corvette, although he emphasized that he isn't buying one.

Brendan Schaub, a close friend of Kreischer, picked Ferrari and Porsche as clear table-toppers. However, the TUF alum doesn't think the Chevrolet Corvette deserves to be on the aforementioned list.

Replying to Kreischer, the 39-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"What are we going for Bert? Porsche and Ferrari FTW no matter what. Corvette shouldn’t even be in this lineup tho"

Josh Thomson came to the Vette's defense, lauding the new edition of the sportscar. However, he did agree that Corvette shouldn't make the cut either when compared to the other options. The former UFC lightweight wrote:

"New corvettes are pretty dope but agree it doesn’t have that name when you think sports car royalty"

Brendan Schaub previews UFC 275 headliner

Glover Teixeira will put his title on the line this weekend against Jiri Prochazka in the main event at UFC 275. Brendan Schaub recently revealed his prediction for the upcoming pay-per-view headliner, which could see the light heavyweight belt change hands once again.

Schaub believes Prochazka has what it takes to dethrone Teixeira come Saturday night. Additionally, the TUF alum picked the rising Czech star as his favorite light heavyweight on the UFC roster. The 39-year-old also opined that the winner of the bout should fight Jan Blachowicz, who is coming off a win over Aleksandar Rakic.

In the latest edition of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight said:

"Jan can get the winner of Jiri and Glover. I do think Jiri gets it done. But Jiri-Rakic is the fight dude. We're not going to see that now. After watching Jan, Rakic, Jan's mean potatoes are better, his power is insane. But f*cking Jiri man, he's just that wild man. Wild, wild man. My favorite light heavyweight now. He is so fun to watch. Not a huge guy. Thin. Not a big light heavyweight. I mean taller. But not like, very thin. But just a savage. Such a savage."

Watch the latest edition of The Schaub Show below:

