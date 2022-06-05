Schedule for UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka - Weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC will bring us yet another high-octane pay-per-view card this weekend as the promotion heads to Singapore.

UFC 275 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on June 11. The event will be headlined by an explosive matchup for the light heavyweight title between reigning champ Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.

This will be the 42-year-old Brazilian's first title defense. The highly-rated Czech prospect has earned himself a title shot with just two fights inside the octagon. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will defend the women's flyweight title against Taila Santos.

Shevchenko, currently the No.1-ranked female pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, will be making her seventh flyweight title defense this weekend against her Brazilian counterpart.

: UFC 275

: June 11, 2022

: Early Prelims : 6:00 pm EST

⏲️: Prelims : 8:00 pm EST

⏱️: Main Card : 10:00 pm EST

🏟️:Singapore



Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference will take place on Thursday, June 9 and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins are set to take place on Friday, June 10 and can be viewed live on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for the promotion's events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

UFC 275 full card

Check out the entire card for the event below:

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili (women's strawweight)

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape (flyweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Prelims

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Joshua Culibao vs. Seung Woo Choi (featherweight)

Maheshate Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia (lightweight)

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Early prelims

Kang Kyung-Ho vs. Batgerel Danaa (bantamweight)

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (women's strawweight)

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards (women's featherweight)

