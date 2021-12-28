"It's a terrible idea" - Brendan Schaub on Junior dos Santos fighting Kubrat Pulev at Triller's Triad Combat 2

Brendan Schaub has given his take on Junior dos Santos' upcoming bout with Kubrat Pulev at Triller's Triad Combat 2 event. Schaub does not like the 37-year-old Brazilian fighting a "savage" like Pulev.

During an episode of Below the Belt, Schaub expressed his skepticism about dos Santos' decision to fight the Bulgarian boxer. He reasoned that the Brazilian's decision could have been based on financial gain:

"It's a terrible idea for Junior. I don't get it. Pulev is an absolute f*****g savage, dude... I don't know why you would want to get in there if you were dos Santos. I guess, I don't know where he's at financially, maybe that makes sense... look what Pulev did to f*****g Frank Mir, dude... I don't get it."

Watch the full episode of Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub below:

Junior dos Santos was released from the UFC in March after a four-fight losing streak. His most recent loss came via TKO against Ciryl Gane at UFC 256.

Kubrat Pulev is coming off a knockout victory against Frank Mir in the first Triller Triad Combat event. 'The Cobra' lost a boxing bout against then WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua prior to his fight against Mir.

"People are not freaking considering who Pulev is" - 'Big John' McCarthy shares his thoughts on Junior dos Santos' upcoming fight

John McCarthy has also given his input on the fight between Junior dos Santos and Kubrat Pulev. The former UFC referee feels 'Cigano' may struggle with Pulev's boxing prowess.

During an episode of Weighing In, 'Big John' discussed the Brazilian being matched up with a tough opponent for his first fight with the promotion:

"Look, I am 100% behind Junior dos Santos signing with someone if you want to continue his fighting career. The fact that they are going to put him against Pulev, people are not freaking considering who Pulev is. This is a guy who, a couple of fights ago, fought the heavyweight champion of the world in Anthony Joshua… It's crazy."

Watch the full episode of Weighing In below:

Junior dos Santos became UFC heavyweight champion in November 2011 via a 64-second stoppage of Cain Velasquez. He successfully defended the title against Frank Mir before losing it to Velasquez in their rematch in December 2012.

