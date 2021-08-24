Brendan Schaub narrates hilarious story of Colby Covington getting dismissed by two girls he hired as models

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently recalled a hilarious incident related to Colby Covington that took place when 'Chaos' turned up to do an interview with him.

In a recent video doing the rounds online, Schaub can be seen telling Henry Cejudo about the time Colby Covington featured in an episode of Food Truck Diaries.

According to Schaub, Colby Covington got rejected by the two girls he had hired as models to accompany him to the show. The girls apparently did not know who Covington was and were only accompanying him because they were paid to do so.

Covington apparently requested one of the girls to rub his shoulders while he was talking to Schaub, and both the girls refused to do so.

"He did his gimmick and this is the best part, he rented two chicks and I was like 'do you have to do this?' and he was like 'I'm sorry man, I got to.' So, they don't know who he is and they hate being in there. They may have been strippers, I don't know. Lovely ladies. So when they're back he goes...you can tell he is always thinking, he goes 'oh, while I'm talking to Brendan, can one of you rub my shoulders?' and she goes 'I'm not rubbing your f**king shoulders'," said Schaub.

Colby Covington admits that over the top antics are part of his gimmick to entertain fans

While his antics seem a bit over the top, Colby Covington does it as part of his gimmick to entertain the fans and give them their money's worth every time they tune in to see him.

According to Covington, entertainment is a major part of the fight game, which is why he turns into a different person as soon as the cameras are on.

"That's what it's all about. That's why the fans pay their hard earned money for. They are not paying to see people who are going to be like 'Oh, I'll fight anybody'. They're just boring, you know? You need to create yourself as a character and it's the entertainment business," said Covington on Food Truck Diaries.

Check out the episode of Food Truck Diaries featuring Covington below:

Covington is set to run it back with Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title clash at UFC 267 in November.

