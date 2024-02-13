Brendan Schaub and Nina-Marie Daniele get into verbal war on X over Sean Strickland vs. Sneako - "How long are we gonna pretend the UFC has morals"

Sean Strickland's sparring session with social media star Sneako sparked a verbal spat between Brendan Schaub and Nina-Marie Daniele on X.

'Tarzan' made headlines last week after a video of him sparring with Sneako went viral. The influencer was live-streaming the session on Rumble, which attracted tens of thousands of viewers.

The former middleweight champion threw some big shots from the start that drove Sneako up against the cage. UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin had to step in after Sneako took multiple shots to the head.

During a recent episode of his podcast The Schaub Show, the former mixed martial arts fighter shared his thoughts on the whole Strickland versus Sneako controversy, which did not sit well with Daniele, who took to X, writing:

''Here's the thing about Brendan Schaub, I love the guy. But this take has to be more stupid than Sneako agreeing to spar Sean Strickland lol. BrendanSchaub do you really think Dana White and the UFC would risk it all for Sneako and SStricklandMMA? I have the answer, it's hell no lmao''

In response to Daniele's post, Schaub said:

''Listen here’s the thing about Nina Marie. Love the girl but she’s new. How long are we gonna pretend the UFC has morals and this is such a reach. Maria you attend every power slap event for starters. Which was created by the ownership of the UFC. Legit mma Journalist are banned for not giving cupcake questions from UFC events. Don’t even get me started on fighter pay. Assuming UFC is open to a YouTuber getting his ass whooped is far from a bad take. A lawsuit doesn’t scare the UFC please look into current lawsuit from over 100 plus former fighters. I can go on how this is far from a “reach” still love ya''

Sean Strickland is open to boxing fights down the line

In response to previous suggestions, Sean Strickland hinted at a transition to boxing just one week before defending his UFC 297 title against Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland, who is known for his boxing-heavy style in the cage, has considered fighting in the ring several times. In a post on Jan. 15, Strickland said he would consider the move if he's compensated appropriately.

Jake Paul notably called Strickland an embarrassment for his actions against Sneako while offering the former UFC champion a live-streamed sparring session for $1 million should 'Tarzan' best him.

Strickland clapped back, claiming that the UFC won't sign off on a fight with Paul. However, the former middleweight champion offered to spar 'The Problem Child' for free.

