Brendan Schaub picks the bigger fall from grace between Tony Ferguson and B.J. Penn 

Tony Ferguson is set to fight at UFC 291 this weekend. Ahead of the fight, Brendan Schaub compared the lightweight with B. J. Penn.

Brendan Schaub has made a name for himself following his fight career as a podcast host. He talks mainly about all things fighting and in his latest podcast episode he was giving fans a preview of UFC 291. One fan asked Schaub who has had the bigger fall from grace between Tony Ferguson and B. J. Penn. The former heavyweight responded saying:

"B. J. Penn is I think... because Tony was never like a legit champ, he was an interim champ. B. J. Penn, I mean, Mount Rushmore. What they did to him was just brutal. He's a legend, I only remember him as that, I don't think of him running for Governor, tryna get Nascar to Hawaii, none of that stuff."

'El Cucuy' has had 5 straight losses to his name and is looking to get back to winning ways against Bobby Green. Ferguson was at one point one of the most dangerous fighters in the division, but at 39, time is also not on his side for a late title run.

Tony Ferguson gives his fans a message saying he is back "in a different way"

Tony Ferguson is one of the fan favorites in the UFC. 'El Cucuy' is looking to get back into the octagon after not fighting for almost a year. The last time he entered the octagon was last September. This time around he will be looking to get a win to his name after suffering 5 consecutive losses. The 39-year-old spoke about his training camp and why he is still fighting:

"We were staying up in Big Bear, seventy-two, seventy-four hundred feet up in the air. Training, puking, dragging s**t, picking up s**t, battling bears. This feels good man, it feels good to be back, back in a different way. I love all of you guys but I'm doing this shit for me now."

Tony Ferguson still seems highly motivated to make a return to the Octagon and has had an entire dedicated camp for this fight at an elevated altitude. Fans are hoping Ferguson can get back to winning ways and will be eagerly tuned in to watch UFC 291.

