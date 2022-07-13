"I do think he f**ks Glover up the second time" - Brendan Schaub says Jiri Prochazka had an 'off night' against Glover Teixeira

Jiri Prochazka has stated that he would first like to defend his belt against Glover Teixeira before fighting anyone else. Prochazka said that he felt he performed terribly and would like a chance to prove why he truly deserves to be crowned champion.

Brendan Schaub was in agreement with Prochazka's assessment. While breaking down a potential rematch against Teixeira on the latest episode of The Schaub Show, Schaub claimed that Prochazka would win comfortably.

"If he is focused and in-tune, he f*cks Glover up."

You can watch the full video below:

Schaub felt that, from a technical standpoint, both fighters underperformed. Noting how the two competitors made many fundamental mistakes, the former UFC heavyweight argued that this fact was overshadowed by fans' excitement over the action-filled bout.

According to Schaub, Prochazka and Teixeira's tilt is one of the best light-heavyweight fights of all-time in terms of excitement.

Jiri Prochazka and Jan Blachowicz clash on Twitter over potential title fight

After news broke that Jiri Prochazka is seeking to fight Glover Teixeira in a rematch of their championship bout, Jan Blachowicz and Prochazka exchanged words on Twitter.

The exchange itself stemmed from an incident that took place following the first Prochazka vs. Teixeira fight. While exiting the arena, Prochazka caught sight of Blachowicz and went up to him. A seemingly brief, yet intense, dialog was observed, during which it seemed clear Blachowicz was next for the title.

As a result, it came as a surprise to many when Prochazka released a video on social media calling for a rematch, rather than a new opponent.

Prochazka often discusses the code of the samurai, which was referenced by Blachowicz in his tweet to the champ.

"The samurai code was not upheld."

See Blachowicz's tweet below:

Jan Blachowicz @JanBlachowicz "Jan is for me the biggest challenge" - your words.

Respect you Champ, but the samurai code was not upheld. "Jan is for me the biggest challenge" - your words. Respect you Champ, but the samurai code was not upheld.

Prochazka responded, once again making reference to the samurai code:

"With Glover, it is a matter of honor..."

Jiri BJP Prochazka @jiri_bjp @JanBlachowicz With Glover, it's a matter of honor and duty to show pure Fight. This is more than a challenge. @JanBlachowicz With Glover, it's a matter of honor and duty to show pure Fight. This is more than a challenge.

Despite Prochazka's wishes, the UFC will ultimately be the one to decide who is opponent is. If it so happens to be Blachowicz, the affair could be an extra-spicy one.

If it happens to be Glover, then fans will see how the two fighters make adjustments from their first encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far